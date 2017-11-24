Boro U15s into cup quarters

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s moved into the quarter-finals of the North Riding Cup after a dominate display against Middlesbrough-based Coulby Newham Blues.

Strong midfielder Connor Avison gave Boro the lead, reacting quickest from a corner and tapping home from close-range.

Just before half-time the home team added two quick goals.

Reuben Staveley’s cross drifted over the keeper and into the net, and a fine long-ball from Jensen Bradbury put Aidan Crawford clean through, the striker took his chance well and made the score 3-0 at half-time.

In the second half Scarborough dominated once again.

Harrie Leighton showed great strength to hold off two challenges to stroke the ball home.

Marcus O’Flanagan and then Aaron Holdsworth both found the net for Boro, and the final goal was the goal of the game.

O’Flanagan picked up the ball 25 yards out, and smashed the ball over the keeper into the top corner.

Josh Picking sealed the man of the match award for his fearless display at full-back.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s’ game at Marton Whites in the North Riding Cup was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

They were still in action over the weekend though, as they added their first silverware of the season by winning the Autumn Yorkshire Cup in a tournament organised by Leeds United.

After winning all four of their group games, Boro progressed in to the semi-finals where they were also victorious and moved into the final.

Boro were behind after just 14 seconds as they conceded their first goal of the tournament, but they bounced back superbly to run out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Manager Nick Sumpton said: “The lads thoroughly deserved to win the trophy, they played the better football of the teams on show.

“To win every match we played and only conceded one goal over the whole day was a great achievement.”

Scarborough Under-14s travelled away to Middlesbrough to face Kader Athletic in the North Riding County FA Cup.

It was Scarborough who took the lead with Bryn Barnett putting it in the bottom corner making it 1-0 to the away side.

Just a couple of minutes later it was Owen Lambert who found the target, tapping the ball into the empty net after some good play on the wing to make it two.

Straight after the kick-off it was Lambert again who had charged down the ball, putting the keeper under pressure and forced a mistake before applying a simple finish to score the third.

Kader managed to get some possession after this and had a few half-chances.

Then from here on in Scarborough controlled the game and about 10 minutes from time it was a Tom Allan cross that was met with a precise Josh Mann headed finish.

Scarborough had a few other chances towards the end, but the Kader keeper’s good work and the post from a Billy Keough’s shot denied any further added goals.

Boro eventually ran out 4-0 winners.