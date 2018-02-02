Boro Under-13s roar past Reds and into Plate Competition final

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s played first division side Hull United Reds in the semi-final of the Plate Competition and came away with a 4-2 win.

The match started with both sides looking to attack at any opportunity and after 10 minutes Hull United took the lead as a pass out from the Scarborough goalkeeper to the centre-back hit a divot in the pitch and the United forward was quickest to react, picking up the ball and slotting home to make it 1-0.

Boro then stepped on the gas, playing some flowing football from back to front, which resulted in Kene Knowles advancing through the middle, running onto a pass from left-back Taylor Hide to beat three United players before powerfully finishing into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

Just before half-time United took the lead again with a well-worked goal and tidy finish.

In the second half Scarborough dominated possession and a string of good passes eventually found Caleb Sheader flying down the right, he powered past the United defender into the box and calmly curled the ball in past the advancing keeper to make it game on at 2-2.

Not long after, a fantastic passing move from keeper through the defence and midfield found Cameron MacDonald, who then found forward Tyson Greening on the edge of the area.

Greening’s deft touch left the defender behind and he hit a fantastic lob from just outside the box over the United keeper to give Boro the lead.

United went looking for an equaliser but Scarborough’s defence stood firm with support from the midfield.

A match-winning save from Boro keeper Ben Voase, who somehow managed to get a hand on a great strike to tip it over the crossbar, galvanised Boro into another attack.

From a Will Holborn throw-in Greening turned and hit the ball on the half-volley from 25 yards out and it flew into the top corner to put Boro 4-2 up.

The visitors kept the ball to see out the final few minutes in a fantastic performance to make it through to the final.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s travelled to North Ferriby United Greens in the Hull Boys Sunday Football League and came away 8-0 victors thanks to a superb performance on a tricky surface.

Undeterred by a bobbly pitch, the visitors manoeuvred the ball well and created numerous chances throughout.

Lucas Hastie put Scarborough ahead midway through the first half, turning home a Harley Adams cross and Adams was on hand to provide another cross for Billy Perry to poke in to make it 2-0.

This capped a fine move which started from Kobi Wilson’s back-pass to stand-in keeper Bailey Bennett.

Debutant Joe Cappleman got the second-half scoring underway, rising highest at a corner and powering a header past the Ferriby goalkeeper, before skipping neatly past a couple of defenders and calmly finding the back of the net to make it four.

Harvey Bayes then struck with his trademark left foot from just outside the box to hand Boro a 5-0 advantage.

Reuben Harley added the sixth and seventh, as he tucked away a rebound after fine work from Toby Jones and he then made sure a Bayes strike, which hit the inside of the post, found the back of the net after following it up.

The final goal of the game was a incisive breakaway as Charlie Eccles found Bayes with a precise pass, who in turn found Perry at the back post, who did the rest and added his second of the game.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s visited Victoria Dock Thunder for their League encounter and ran out 7-1 winners thanks mainly to a fantastic start which saw Boro four goals up inside 12 minutes.

On three minutes Jake Standing got on the end of a George Walmsley knock back to open the scoring from close-range.

A minute later Walmsley added a second and on 10 minutes Jaydan Hindle finished smartly and a minute later Jake Baldwin added a fourth.

The home team stuck to their task well, but Hindle added a fifth for Boro from the penalty spot just before half-time after a handball.

The Victoria Dock keeper made two outstanding saves, one to somehow deny a Nathan Vidler volley and then he managed to tip a Brad Smith header onto the crossbar.

Walmsley added a sixth for Boro with 10 minutes left, neatly lobbing the the keeper and after the home team had scored a consolation, Finlay Marsh scored Boro’s seventh with a long-range effort which went in off the post.

Scarborough Under-15s met South Park Rangers to the Flamingo Land Stadium in the quarter-final of the North Riding FA Cup and lost on pens.

Scarborough started well and with the wind behind them took a deserved lead.

Fine build-up play for Marcus O’Flanagan and Reuben Staveley led to Aidan Crawford slotting home from the edge of the box.

However right on half-time Rangers got their equaliser, a free-kick was floated into the Boro area only for the Rangers player to scramble it over the line to make 1-1 at half-time.

Kicking into the wind, Scarborough again started well, good work from Jake Reeves and a fine ball from full-back Max Wright put Crawford in the clear again, the striker made no mistake and put Boro back in the lead.

South Park again came back and scored again to make it 2-2, but with 10 minutes remaining South Park went in front with a fortuitous goal.

With time running out Reeves had a great chance to score, the keeper pulled off a decent save only for speedy winger Aaron Holdsworth to strike home the rebound.

Ref Tom Poor blew the final whistle and the game went straight to penalties.

Keeper Alex Chapman superbly saved one South Park Rangers penalty, but unfortunately two Scarborough lads missed, meaning South Park went through 8-7 after the shoot-out.

Staveley and Crawford shared the man of the match award.

Scarborough Athletic Under-11s put in a spirited second-half display at Bridlington Pumas to come back from a half-time deficit of 2-1 to win the game 5-2.

The boys had to dig in as several were playing out of position as they continue their superb attitudes to development this season.