Boro Under-14s wrap up title after Rangers wins

Boro’s Under-14s grabbed two wins against Hall Road Rangers to seal the Division Two title.

Athletic sealed a 5-0 win last Tuesday evening.

Josh Mann converted a corner with a well timed header to make it 1-0 after half-time.

The score was doubled when Adam Changase ran through and slotted it under the keeper.

Changase then made it three with a calm finish following a goalmouth scramble.

Ethan Smith added a fourth to make the score even more convincing with a lovely placed finish.

Owen Lambert finished the scoring when he ran through the defence and slotted past the keeper and into the bottom right corner, handing Boro a 5-0 win.

On Sunday, Boro completed the double over Rangers, this time by a 4-1 scoreline.

Boro took the lead very quickly with a smart Tom Allan finish into the bottom right corner.

Boro doubled their lead almost straight after when a Nathan Williams strike from outside the box caught the keeper napping and flew in.

The score was made three when Owen Lambert broke through and neatly placed the ball in the bottom left corner.

Into the second half and borough were awarded a penalty and up stepped David Hebron, with nerves of steel he calmly slotted making the score 4-0 to the away side.

The last goal was scored by Aidan Williams, who out paced the defence and calmly finished.

Hall Road did get one back, but it was too little, too late.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s played Beverley Town in their last game of the season with the Hull District Youth League title at stake.

Athletic had to win the game to claim top spot in the league, with Beverley needing just a point to secure the title.

Boro started the brighter and created lots of half-chances in the first 15 minutes, but couldn’t find a way past the Beverley keeper, with the ball just falling in the wrong areas in the area with Athletic players waiting to fire at goal.

After 25 minutes Boro took a deserved lead from a corner brilliantly delivered by Lewis Hunter for top-scorer Kene Knowles to powerfully head into the net to make it 1-0.

Athletic kept attacking at every opportunity but the half-time whistle arrived with just the one-goal lead.

The second half was a more even game and it wasn’t long before Beverley levelled the scoring after a bit of confusion in the Boro box from a bouncing ball allowed a Beverley forward to head in.

Within minutes Athletic found themselves in the Beverley box after good build-up play by midfielders Isaac Prince and Knowles, with Knowles finding Frazer Ives unmarked at the far post to calmly finish to give Boro the lead again.

Athletic, who had Taylor Hide, Jack Louth and Isaac Prince on top form, were managing the game brilliantly, but another defensive mix-up allowed a Beverley forward to pounce once again and level at 2-2.

It was a fantastic performance by Athletic against a physical Beverley side.

While the boys were disappointed not to go on to secure the title, a second-place finish with the point gained saw them deservedly promoted to the first division.

Taylor Hide was man of the match for a excellent display.

Springhead Spartans visited Scarborough Athletic Under-15s on Sunday with the hosts taking the game to the visitors from the off.

Ted Edwards had a goal disallowed for offside and Boro went on to miss several good chances.

The second half was much like the first, Boro on top, but on the counter-attack Springhead scored the only goal of the game.

Man of the match went to the entire Boro team for a fantastic performance against runners-up in Division One.

This Sunday Scarborough play bottom-of-the-league knowing a win should keep them in Division One.