Boro wrap up second in front of bumper final-day crowd

Scarborough Athletic sealed second place in the Evo-Stik North on Saturday after a final-day 2-0 win at home to Ossett Albion.

In front of a packed Flamingo Land Stadium crowd of 2,022, Boro scored a goal in each half to complete a workmanlike win.

With Boro already promoted and Ossett not playing for much, the first half was played at a pedestrian pace.

Boro controlled much of it, though there were few highlights.

Ossett's international man Adam Priestley was unlucky with an early effort from distance that grazed the top of the Boro bar.

Boro were stung by a blow after this when skipper Dave Merris pulled up with a groin injury that led to him being replaced by Josh Snowden.

This didn't upset Boro too much though, as they took the lead on the half-hour.

James Cadman lifted the ball into the path of James Walshaw, who proceeded to dink it over a defender and then volley it into the bottom corner of the net.

The action didn't pick up after this, with a few half-chances following either side of the interval.

Former Boro man Tom Corner was denied by the best of these when he looped a header goalwards, but Tommy Taylor saved well.

The hosts thought they had doubled their advantage with 20 minutes left when Sam Hewitt angled a header into the bottom corner, but his celebrations were ended by the linesman's flag.

Boro's cause was boosted further though when Ossett wideman Scott Metcalfe was awarded a second yellow card for smashing the ball into the packed home dug-out.

It was Ossett who upped the tempo in the moments that followed though, with Corner again testing the quality of Taylor's gloves with a powerful header.

Boro survived these testing moments setting out on a quest to make sure of the victory.

Sub Jimmy Beadle almost snatched Boro's second after being sent on for a cameo, but he rolled just wide after Michael Coulson's centre had picked him out.

Beadle then got it right seconds later though, looping a delightful finish into the top corner following some fine wing play from Max Wright.

That goal proved to be the final meaningful act of Boro's league season, putting yet more gloss on a superb campaign.