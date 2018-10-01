Boss Blott keen for Scarborough Athletic Under-19s to shine on home stage

Joint-manager Ryan Blott is looking forward to leading his Scarborough Athletic Under-19 team out under the floodlights at the Flamingo Land Stadium tonight, 7.45pm.

Blott and fellow joint-boss Denny Ingram guided the Boro youngsters to a 4-2 win against last season's Northern Alliance League champions Pontefract in their last outing.

And after victory in that game - their first as the managers of the team - Blott is keen for them to make it two out of two against visitors Shelley this evening.

"We picked up a good result against Pontefract and in the end we could have scored six or seven," he said.

"It was a case of playing the conditions because not every pitch in this division will be as pristine as ours, the lads did it very well.

"We have a new side, eight or nine of them come from the Scarborough Football Scholarship, which helps because they all know each other. Now we have to gel the other lads into that.

"It is already clear that if they listen and do as they are told then these lads will come on.

"It will be nice to get them out on our own pitch, hopefully a few people will come down to watch and we put on a big performance.

"This is a new experience for the lads, but if they want to push on and achieve their goals then they will have to make this step up."

Squad: Tom Cammish, Monty Pegrum, Aidan Thurston, Dan Clubley, Ben Atkinson, Dan Davison, Charlie Marshall, Harry Bissett, Chris Pearson, Robbie Scarborough, Josh Fergus, Sam Pattison, Finlay Willis, Brad Wood, George Walmsley, Dan Ward.