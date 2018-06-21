Boss Kittrick happy with busy line up of friendlies

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick feels that his side will have the right blend of friendly games when their pre-season gets underway at the end of the month.

Boro begin their preparatory work with their first pre-season training session on Saturday June 3 and that will be followed by a glut of friendly fixtures.

These begin on Tuesday July 10 at Silver Royd when they tackle a Scarborough League Rep team in the Steve Adamson Trophy and that is followed on Saturday July 14 with a home fixture against Spennymoor.

Bridlington Town are the hosts on Tuesday July 17 in the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy, before Boro hos FC United on Saturday July 21.

National League side Harrogate Town entertain Boro on Tuesday July 24, then Leeds United Under-23s pay a visit to the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday July 28.

Marske United visit Boro on Tuesday July 31, ahead of a game at Trafford on Saturday August 4.

The penultimate fixture of pre-season is at Pickering Town on Thursday August 9 and things are polished off with a home game against Frickley on August 11.

Kittrick said: “They are all good games for the lads, all will have different values and all will provide us with very different tests.

“We have a big squad at the moment and we want to give everyone their chance to press for a claim.

“Having that many friendlies will allow us to mix things up and to make sure that everybody is ready for when the season gets underway.

“By the time the season gets underway a few of the players may think that this isn’t for me.

“They will all have a level playing field though, they all want to be in that starting 11, there will be no favourites, they will all get their chance.”