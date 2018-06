Scarborough-based retailer Proudfoot has donated £250 to Burniston and Cloughton Bowls Club as it looks to fund a new pavilion. The family-run supermarket group donated the funds through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity.

Tony Watson, on behalf of Burniston and Cloughton Bowls Club, said: “The pavilion has now reached the end of its useful life. The donation from Proudfoot will help us on our way towards the goal of replacing the pavilion before it falls down.”