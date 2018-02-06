Boy, 13, hit by a car in Scarborough

A 13-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car in Scarborough this morning.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The incident was reported at 7.43pm this morning after a 13-year-old boy was in a collision with a car at the Crossgates Roundabout on the B1261.

"An ambulance attended and treated the boy for a possible ankle injury. It is not clear if he was taken to hospital.

"One of the carriageways was blocked whilst emergency service dealt with the incident.

"It was reopened at 8.40am."