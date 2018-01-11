Boy, 16, missing in Scarborough

An appeal has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Scarborough.

Naill Craig was last seen on Albermarle Crescent in the town at 5.50pm yesterday evening (January 10).

A spokesperson for the force said: "Naill is described as being a white male, height of 6ft 2inches tall, being of a thin build with short blonde hair.

"Naill was last seen to be wearing all dark clothing with a black coat with a black fur trim."

North Yorkshire Police are looking for anyone who has seen Naill to get in touch immediately.

The spokesperson added: "Naill, if you can see this message, please get in touch with us straight away, we are concerned and would love to hear that you are ok. "

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 434 of the 10th. If anyone can currently see Naill call 999.