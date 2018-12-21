Boyes and Stephen Joseph Theatre team up to make Christmas even more magical

A special Christmas deal involving two Scarborough icons is still available to the town’s young people.

Anyone buying a ticket for the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s production of Alice in Wonderland will receive a voucher to gain a free gift at Santa’s famous grotto at Boyes (one free gift per booking).

Boyes are also celebrating the show by theming their famous Christmas window around the Alice in Wonderland story. Shoppers in the store can pick up a voucher giving them a £2 discount per ticket for any booking to the show.

The show can be seen at the SJT until 30 December; Santa’s grotto at Boyes is open until Christmas Eve (weekdays 10am-12.30pm, 2pm–5pm, Saturdays 10am-5pm, Sunday 10.30am-3.30pm).

Alice in Wonderland director Paul Robinson says: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with another Scarborough favourite to make Christmas extra special this year.”

Robert van der Heijden, Marketing and New Store Development Director at Boyes, says: “Boyes Grotto and Christmas window are long-standing traditions in Scarborough and we are proud to be partnering with the SJT to make Christmas in the town even more magical this year.”

The show is sponsored by the Alice in Wonderland-inspired Eat Me Café, located behind the theatre.

It has been adapted from the Lewis Carroll classic by Nick Lane, who also adapted the SJT’s last two Christmas shows, Pinocchio and A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol.