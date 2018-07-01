Boys’ Brigade quartet attend royal party

Four members of the Boys’ Brigade 5th Scarborough Company recently attended a Royal Garden Party to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday.

Alex Bennett, Sean Mould, Harrison Langton and Jordi Britton were stewarding at the Buckingham Palace event.

The young men were selected due to the successes of the company. They have also recently received the highest award available in The Boys’ Brigade – The Queen’s Badge.

Company captain Mike Colbeck said: “This is a huge achievement for the young men who have been part of our organisation for over 12 years and needless to say, we are all very proud of them.”