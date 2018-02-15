Boyzone to play York Racecourse

Music legends, Boyzone, are set to play York Racecourse this summer.

The band are to play at the racecourse on Saturday July 28.

Celebrating twenty-five years together, Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are the second of three music acts to be named for the 2018 season, with Paloma Faith already confirmed for Saturday June 30.

Six UK Number One singles, more than 13 million record sales and four Brit Awards serve only to tell part of the story of a band who burst onto the scene with their appearance on the Late Late Show back in 1993.

Expect to hear hits including, “No Matter What”, “Words”, “Picture of You” and “Father and Son”.

Looking forward to a return to York, where he recently starred in Panto, Shane Lynch said; ‘I can’t wait to be back in York, being back together promises to be great fun. We’ve always loved outdoor shows and can’t wait to make some more memories with our fans!’

To book visit yorkracecourse.co.uk; admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure, starts at just £25 per person for a group of six.* Racegoers aged 5-17 enjoy a special rate of just £10 (subject to limited availability). As well as free car parking, there are no booking fees.

On the racecourse itself, The Sky Bet York Stakes will be the £120,000 centerpiece of a seven race card that will precede the concert.

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship said, “Everyone at the course is really excited that Boyzone have chosen York to help mark their anniversary. Add in the spectacle of the racing itself and we hope it will prove a summer day to savour.”

The tickets for Boyzone are on sale now with music and racing fans alike being able to take advantage of some attractive deals by visiting www.yorkracecourse.co.uk or calling 01904 620911.