Brad-Lee Craggs shines as AFC Eastfield start new year with 6-3 win against Market Weighton Reserves

AFC Eastfield

​AFC Eastfield moved within two points of second place in the fourth division with a game in hand on Cross Keys after their victory over Market Weighton Reserves in the Right Car East Riding County Football League on Saturday.

Although the home side dominated the play they squandered several chances due to some poor finishing.

Market Weighton Reserves were then awarded a penalty but Kian Drury saved his fourth penalty out of six this season.

The home side immediately went on the offensive and Brad-Lee Craggs slotted the ball home to open the score.

Just before half-time new signing Chris Sowray scored a second for AFC Eastfield.

Sowray added to his goal tally early in the second half in what was to be a goal-feast.

The opposition pulled one back after a defensive error only for Billy Lawson to make the scoreline 4-1.

Market Weighton Reserves scored again with AFC Eastfield replying when Craggs added his second goal and Rio Scott headed home to make it 6-2.

The final goal of an action-packed day followed a penalty to Market Weighton Reserves.

Man of the match for the victors was Brad-Lee Craggs.

This coming Saturday sees Eastfield host Aldbrough in a Harold Robinson Cup second round tie.

In Championship North the Brid Rovers Reserves v Scalby, Seamer v Edgehill, Brid Spa v Newby and Langtoft v Newlands games were all postponed.