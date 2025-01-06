Brad-Lee Craggs shines as AFC Eastfield start new year with 6-3 win against Market Weighton Reserves
Although the home side dominated the play they squandered several chances due to some poor finishing.
Market Weighton Reserves were then awarded a penalty but Kian Drury saved his fourth penalty out of six this season.
The home side immediately went on the offensive and Brad-Lee Craggs slotted the ball home to open the score.
Just before half-time new signing Chris Sowray scored a second for AFC Eastfield.
Sowray added to his goal tally early in the second half in what was to be a goal-feast.
The opposition pulled one back after a defensive error only for Billy Lawson to make the scoreline 4-1.
Market Weighton Reserves scored again with AFC Eastfield replying when Craggs added his second goal and Rio Scott headed home to make it 6-2.
The final goal of an action-packed day followed a penalty to Market Weighton Reserves.
Man of the match for the victors was Brad-Lee Craggs.
This coming Saturday sees Eastfield host Aldbrough in a Harold Robinson Cup second round tie.
In Championship North the Brid Rovers Reserves v Scalby, Seamer v Edgehill, Brid Spa v Newby and Langtoft v Newlands games were all postponed.