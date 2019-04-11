Bradley Lowery's holiday home in Scarborough to become a reality

A holiday home for sick children in memory of Bradley Lowery will become a reality.

Scarborough Borough Council's planning committee has today voted unanimously to approve plans by the Bradley Lowery Foundation to build a five-bedroom luxury home in the seaside resort.

Planning permission to build a holiday home for sick children has been granted.

Bradley passed away from neuroblastoma in July 2017 aged only six.

Since then, the charity set up in his name has been working to build a holiday home for children with life-threatening, shortening or compromising conditions and their families in the very place where Bradley spent one of his last holidays.

Today, councillors on the planning committee said the idea of being able to offer a site for Bradley's project was "a wonderful thing" that many families will benefit from.

Councillors were also very appreciative of the look of the designs, with one councillor saying the state-of-the-art facility will be "a welcome feature" in the area.

Councillor Eric Broadbent added: "It's often said that Scarborough councillors don't have a heart, yet here we are approving this wonderful project for sick children and their families."

Bradley's mum Gemma, chief executive of the foundation, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to have received planning permission for the holiday home.

“We were very lucky when Bradley was here; we got to make so many memories. I want to be able to give that back to other families, so that they can have somewhere to go to make memories with their poorly children too.

“Scarborough was one of Bradley’s favourite places, building this home in Scarborough so that children and their families can enjoy quality time together would have made him very proud.

“We’d like to thank the people of Scarborough and the council for the support they’ve shown us so far.

“Now the plans have been confirmed, we will kick-start our fundraising for the project and continue to look for support from builders and tradespeople so that we can deliver this lasting legacy for Bradley.”

Bradley Lowery House will be built on land off Burniston Road, on part of the former Scalby Manor Estate, which was gifted to the charity by the borough council.

It will include a gym and sauna along with a barbecue terrace.

Funding for the project has been received by a variety of sources including Sunderland AFC, Bradley's favourite team, and Premier League side Everton.