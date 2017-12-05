Search

BREAKING: Emergency services at incident near Whitby beach

Whitby coastguard teams are dealing with an incident this morning.
The coastguard have been called in to assist the police and ambulance service with an incident at Whitby beach this morning.

They were paged at around 7.45am confirmed a spokesperson for Humber Coastguard.

More to follow.