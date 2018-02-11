Brewery reveals latest star beer

Hunmanby-based Wold Top Brewery has announced the launch of a new cask ale as it continues its 2018 Constellation Series of beers.

The brewery’s 4.0% ABV porter, Gemini, will be available in Yorkshire pubs throughout February.

Gemini is described as ‘a sumptuous beer full of complex malt flavours’.

Brewery manager Alex Balchin said: “We have a passion for creating new and different cask ales for pubs.

“We started the Constellation Series because we were inspired by the spectacular vistas of the night sky we can see from the brewery.

“Our first beer from the series, Orion’s Belt, was created to support the Tryanuary campaign to encourage people to try new beers and has been very well received.”

The brewery has retained a food safety assurance certification following an audit of the business premises. This means that it continues to be certified with Safe and Local Supplier Approval having first gained the award in 2011.

Office Manager Jason Lukehurst said: “We have been awarded the accreditation for six consecutive years and it has helped us to regulate our own quality control procedures.”