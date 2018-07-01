Brid 2nds maintain charge

There was no let up from leaders Bridlington 2nds in Division Two as they toppled Cayton 2nds by three wickets.

Josh Brown was Cayton's star man with that bat, posting 44 not out as Carl Parkin and Ben Jackson took two wickets each in a final score of 144-5.

Simon Glave gave Cayton a challenge with 5-37, but Andy Leeson's unbeaten 64 was enough to carry Brid home.

Kirkbymoorside continued their charge away from the wrong end of the table with a 59-run win against Wykeham 2nds.

Jordan Rivis (56no) and Jez Underwood (24) helped Kirkby to 130, James Wilson's 6-32 and Tom Owen's 3-26 doing the damage.

Wykeham then wilted under the pressure of Peter Kent's 4-6, Ben Magson's 3-16 and Andy Bayes' 2-24.

Chris Shrimpton shone as Fylingdales saw off rivals Wold Newton by six wickets to leapfrog them into second place.

James Knaggs with an undefeated 90 and Karl Ridsdale with 25 led Newton to 173-6 at half-way, Shrimpton bagging three of those wickets.

Shrimpton then hit 93 as Fylingdales passed the winning line.

Sewerby 2nds edged out Pickering 3rds by four wickets.

George Baldwin's half-century helped Pickering to 122-9, Craig Ward collecting four of those wickets.

George Hodgson kept the pressure on with 3-26, but Calvin Roche's 29 was a key factor in the Sewerby success.

In Division Three, Leigh Watson continued his fine form with the ball as leaders Snainton beat Nawton Grange 2nds by 102 runs.

Snainton had finished on 175, with Carl Wilson remaining unbeaten on 30, Adam Durrant taking 4-50 and L Wood 2-18.

Phil Marwood's 33 was the only high point in the Grange knock, as Watson went on to pick up 7-20.

Mulgrave 2nds had a useful afternoon, despatching Forge Valley 2nds by 116 runs.

They firstly tallied a large 241-3 declared, led by Simon Kipling (88), Chris Clarkson (68no) and Luke Jackson (30).

Steve Boyes (44) and Jaymaine White (27) started the Valley chase, but Dom Ingham's 6-18 ended it.

Cloughton saw off Flamborough by six wickets.

Matthew Emmerson's 35 provided Flamborough with their only highlight as they were skittled for 112 by Lewis Taylor (4-16) and Ben Rowe (3-25).

Liam Salt's 32 did the rest for Cloughton.

Heslerton pulled their way away from trouble with a five-wicket victory over Muston.

Phil Robson's 74 not out and Kyle Orange's 26 produced the runs in Muston's 179-8, John Lay and Andy Exton both taking three wickets, while Andy Sellard bagged 2-35.

Ricky Lawrence pegged Heslerton back with 2-26, but 64 from Tony Watson and 51 from Sellars sealed the lion's share of the points.

Knocks in the 30s from Adam Graham and Ivan Kirk helped Ravenscar to pass Flixton 3rds' 87 in an eight-wicket in.

Geoff Hill had earlier hit 28, while Ravenscar's Will Warwick took 4-23.

Division Four West saw Dan Reardon take centre stage for Ganton 2nds in their win by 89 runs against Brompton 2nds.

His 93 not out, linked with knocks in the 30s from Ed Cooper and Mark Lockwood carried Ganton to 205-4.

Chris Suggitt ((29) gave some retort for Brompton, but Ed Cooper's 4-38 ended their hopes.

Leah Dobson led the way for Sherburn 2nds as they took out Pickering 4ths by 137 runs.

She top-scored for Sherburn with 86, Morgan Elven taking 3-36 in a closing tally of 197-7.

Three wickets each for Jordan Farrow and Scott Thompson were enough to finish the job.

Wykeham 3rds beat Thornton Dale 3rds by 91 runs.

Max Lane's 64 and scores in the 40s from Robin Shepherdson, Luke Eustace and David Hayward helped Wykeham reach 235-7. Two wickets each were taken by Tom Snowden and M Dawson.

Kieran Jackson (4-18) and Luke Eustace (2-41) then teamed up to bowl Dale out, despite valiant attempts by Wayne Taylor (47) and Paul Elgey (37).

Forge Valley 3rds conceded their game against Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

Filey 2nds had a walkover against Muston 2nds in Division Four West to keep them in top spot.

Wold Newton 2nds maintained their pressure though as they had a regulation 10-wicket success over Scalby 3rds.

Scalby made their way to a solid 147-4, with Craig Bone (41no) and D Thompson (37) scoring the runs.

Despite this, Zac Moore's unbeaten 61 and 51 not out from Jack Heslehurst made light work of the tally.

Ravenscar 2nds beat Cayton 3rds by six wickets.

Cayton managed 101 thanks to Daz Jones' 46 and Archie Graham's 23, Jon Stokoe (3-15), Jon Murrell (2-13) and L Henson (2-38) claiming the wickets.

Ravenscar made it home without too much trouble.