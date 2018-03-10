Bridge too far as Boro are edged out

Scarborough Athletic's winning run came to a frustrating end on Saturday afternoon as Bamber Bridge clung on to claim a 3-2 win at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

it was all down to who took the chances, as Boro dominated for long periods, but failed to take advantage.

Boro started the game in positive fashion and had Bridge creaking in the opening moments.

Visiting striker Adam Roscoe had to clear the danger in a crowded box as a number of Boro players were waiting to pounce on a free-kick into the box.

Then from a similar delivery, Sam Hewitt rose to meet the ball, but his header flew wide.

There was a warning sign of two for the hosts, with Regan Linney's drilling in a cross the Roscoe missed and Kieran Charnock fired wide.

But it was no surprise when Boro took the lead on 15 minutes after a sustained spell of pressure.

Max Wright fed Nathan Valentine on the edge of the box and his scuffed shot was deflected into the path of Michael Coulson, who made no mistake from close range.

Rather than pushing on and building on this firm footing, Boro let things slip and Bridge soon restored parity.

After a number of concerning moments, Lewis Nightingale showed his quality in collecting 25 yards from goal, dropping his shoulder and then bending the ball into the top corner.

Then just four minutes later, Bridge spun the game completely on its head as they grabbed a 2-1 lead.

Roscoe's challenge was too strong for Hewitt and Waddecar sprinted free of the back line to roll under Tommy Taylor.

The half petered out badly after this, with Boro looking sluggish going forward, while Bridge had the odd sniff, Linney's drive that was saved by Taylor being the highlight.

The lull continued when the new period got underway, though Boro shaded the early knockings.

Valentine woke up the Shed with just a few minutes on the clock as he rose well in the box, but planted a header over the bar.

Bridge found themselves pushed further and further back and at times they were forced to don tin hats in a bid to repell the Boro attacks.

Valentine again went close to levelling the score when he found some space on the edge of the box, but his effort grazed the outside of Lloyd Rigby's post with the stopper beaten.

Boro were then punished for not taking advantage of their pressure, with Bamber striking on the counter and installing a two-goal cushion.

An incisive break led to an unmarked Linney heading home at the far post, leaving the Boro back-line and keeper Taylor looking at each other in bemused fashion.

Boro huffed and puffed after this, but the wind was taken out of their sails by Bridge's all-important third goal.

Steve Kittrick's men did manage to trim the lead as the game crept into injury time, when Jack Johnson bundled home from close range.

But Bridge hung on for the final few seconds to book the victory and all the points.