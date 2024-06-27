Bridlington Coastguard instrumental in late night search for high-risk missing female
Several searches were undertaken during the period of the morning along with Humberside Police, Humberside Fire Search Dogs and Drones.
It was decided that the Filey Coastguard team should also be tasked to assist to help with further daylight searches.Search conditions overnight were poor due to heavy fog coverage in the Bridlington area until 4:30am.
The casualty was located safe and well by coastguard officers at around 5:00am.The casualty was then checked over by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the Bridlington Coastguard Team have wished her well.Those who witness an incident on the coast should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.
