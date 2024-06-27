Bridlington Coastguard instrumental in late night search for high-risk missing female

Bridlington Coastguard helped search for a high-risk missing woman in the Bridlington area. Photo: Bridlington Coastguard.

The Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked at 12:10am on Wednesday (June 26) to assist Humberside Police in the search of high-risk missing female in the Bridlington area.

Several searches were undertaken during the period of the morning along with Humberside Police, Humberside Fire Search Dogs and Drones.

It was decided that the Filey Coastguard team should also be tasked to assist to help with further daylight searches.Search conditions overnight were poor due to heavy fog coverage in the Bridlington area until 4:30am.

