Bridlington Coastguard instrumental in late night search for high-risk missing female

By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:58 BST
Bridlington Coastguard helped search for a high-risk missing woman in the Bridlington area. Photo: Bridlington Coastguard.Bridlington Coastguard helped search for a high-risk missing woman in the Bridlington area. Photo: Bridlington Coastguard.
Bridlington Coastguard helped search for a high-risk missing woman in the Bridlington area. Photo: Bridlington Coastguard.
The Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked at 12:10am on Wednesday (June 26) to assist Humberside Police in the search of high-risk missing female in the Bridlington area.

Several searches were undertaken during the period of the morning along with Humberside Police, Humberside Fire Search Dogs and Drones.

It was decided that the Filey Coastguard team should also be tasked to assist to help with further daylight searches.Search conditions overnight were poor due to heavy fog coverage in the Bridlington area until 4:30am.

The casualty was located safe and well by coastguard officers at around 5:00am.The casualty was then checked over by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the Bridlington Coastguard Team have wished her well.Those who witness an incident on the coast should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

