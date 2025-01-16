Bridlington Road Runners trio earn Personal Best times at Beverley parkrun

Bridlington Road Runners member Paul Good earned a Personal Best time at Beverley parkrun

It was a quiet week for Bridlington Road Runners as many parkruns, including the Sewerby event, fell foul of the icy weather.

However a quintet of the Yellow and Blacks headed over to Beverley Parkrun which managed to escape the icy blast that has gripped most of the country recently and a trio earned personal bests, writes Thomas Fynn.

Claiming the top spot in the Bridlington rankings was Paul Good, followed home by James Briggs and Dan Cawthorn to complete the top three BRR places, all in PB times.

Further afield in Gloucestershire, veteran Colin Parcell was the sole Bridlington representative as he took on the Newent Park, a course on a mixture of gravel and trail paths to complete in the hour.

Also on the road was Emma Choat, taking on the Southampton parkrun.

The Filey Flyer, a 22-mile event hosted by the Long Distance Walkers Association did go ahead.

It set off from St John’s Church, West Avenue in Filey on a stunning and scenic route along the Cleveland Way coastal path, before turning west into the moors, offering coastal views and moorland landscapes to take in. the course then loops back towards Filey, through farmland and quiet country lanes.

Five BRR members took on the challenge, Simon Walters was first to finish, along with Emma Richardson and Helena Smith, chairman Martin Hutchinson ran with Justine Sutcliffe to complete the field.

Bridlington Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson and Justine Sutcliffe completed the Filey Flyer.

Results: Beverley Westwood parkrun, 7 Paul Good 18:47 PB, 9 James Briggs 19:15 PB, 25 Dan Cawthorn 20:24 PB, 31 Steve Wilson 20:54, 101 Graham Ellerker 23:47.

Newent parkrun: 61 Colin Parcell 1:00:05.

Southampton parkrun: 329 Emma Choat 25:41

Filey Flyer 22 miles times (Results Awaited) Simon Walters 3:37:41, Emma Richardson 4:07:57, Helena Smith 4:32:54, Martin Hutchinson 4:53:00, Justine Sutcliffe 4:53:01.

Due to the success of previous groups, BRR are pleased to announce that they will be starting a 'Get Me Going' programme as from Thursday January 16.

It is aimed at anybody who would like to start running and it will be over eight weeks.

It will start from basics and will aim to have you fit enough to complete a 5km by the end of the course.

It's led by a qualified running coach. New runners are asked to meet at the Bridlington leisure centre for 6pm in the Vibe café, ready to start the session prompt at 6.30pm.

Sign up to each individual session using the mobile app if which can be explained on the night, and all you'll need is a pair of running shoes and enough layers to keep you warm! It's open to anyone over the age of 16 and best of all it's free!

Bridlington Road Runners are always on the lookout for new members regardless of running ability, and you don’t have to be a member to be able to join your first run with the club.

Training is held every Tuesday and Thursday night, members meet at the leisure centre café ready for various running groups suiting all abilities, just make yourself known to one of the members and you will be made to feel welcome.

Should evenings not be your thing there is now a daytime group which also meets at the Leisure centre on a Wednesday, around 11.30am, which features various sessions for all abilities.

The club also holds its own races, that you can only access as a member.

The best way to keep up to date with the club is by its social media, and for the younger runners in the family the club has a very well-established junior section with its own dedicated coach and volunteer’s, with many races available to suit the age group of the individuals.