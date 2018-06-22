Brilliant Baldry fires half-century as Filey stay in top spot

Ryan Baldry led the way for Filey as they remained on top of the AndyHire Evening League Division A with a six-wicket win against Staxton.

Baldry’s 50 and Tom Fitzgerald’s 28 led Filey passed Staxton’s 100-3, which included scores in the 30s from Rob Pinder and Matty Jones.

Seamer remain second in the table after their win by nine wickets against Ebberston.

Jonny Mason top scored for Ebberston with 29 in their 75 as Matty Morris (3-9) ripped through.

Unbeaten knocks in the 20s from Joe Tiffany and Gregg Chadwick finished the job.

Scalby collected their first win of the season when they saw off Heslerton by five wickets.

Kristian Wilkinson’s unbeaten 62 helped Heslerton to a useful 150-4, but despite 3-27 from Josh Greenlay, Brett Cunningham led Scalby to the win with a knock of 49 not out.

Liam Cousins’ undefeated 30 was enough to help Ganton to a 23-run success against Wykeham.

In Division B, Cayton continued their charge with a success by 25 runs against Sherburn.

Harry Holden and James Small were both in the 30s in Cayton’s 149-8, which included four wickets from Ben Briggs.

Craig Sanderson then hit 46, but four victims each for Josh McNeil and Tom Ward made sure it was Cayton’s night.

Jake Hatton’s 64 was the highlight for Flixton as their 132-5 was 58 runs better than Cloughton’s tally.

Cloughton B were more successful, beating Seamer B by eight wickets.

Lewis Taylor (3-4) and Ben Rowe (3-28) took out Seamer for 77, before Dean MacAuley’s unbeaten 36 and 27 not out from Sean Exley did the rest.

Forge Valley beat Scarborough by 10 runs.

Eric Hall’s 34 and David Snowball’s 4-21 provided the highlight’s of Valley’s 116, before three wickets each for Matty Nettleton and Sean Pinder finished the job.

Liam Scott’s 67 not out and 34 not out from Dave Aldcroft helped leaders Staxton B to a nine-wicket win against Forge Valley B in Division C.

Tom Varey’s unbeaten 58 was in vain as Staxton passed their 108-6.

Flixton B edged out Scalby B by nine runs, with Elliott Hatton (36no) and Carl Sample (52) helping them to 136-5.

Paul Marton’s 55 wasn’t enough in the reply.

Cayton B took out Snainton by 12 runs, as Josh Brown (57no) and Jake McAleese (40) carried them to 131-2.

Matt Davies’ 54 helped Snainton’s response, but Matty Micklethwaite’s 3-12 slowed them sufficiently.

Veteran Adrian Turnbull cracked 67 and Sam Megginson struck 34 in Ebberston B’s 25-run success at Ravenscar.

All-rounder Pranav Mishra top-scored with 41 in the unsuccessful reply.

Wykeham B beat Muston by seven runs.

Scott Orange took 3-19 as Lewis Eustace’s 38 helped Wykeham B to make their way to a total of 97-6.

Three wickets each for George Shannon and Josh Hill ended the reply.