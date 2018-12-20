Brilliant Bayes bags three in Scarborough Athletic Under-13s win

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s moved in to the quarter-finals of the North Riding County Cup with an 8-0 win against Guisborough Town at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Alfie Pearce gave Boro the lead part-way through the first half as he attacked a Harley Adams corner and met it first to poke past the visiting goalkeeper.

It was Pearce who scored the second in similar circumstances before Toby Jones added a third before half-time.

The hosts controlled approach and swift passing told on Guisborough, who faded in the second period and Boro took full advantage.

Harvey Bayes coolly rolled in a penalty to make it 4-0, before the same player slipped a second past the keeper after a fine through ball from Adams.

Kobi Wilson’s quick feet led him past several defenders before he got a deserved goal and Bayes completed his hat-trick to make it 7-0.

Jones added his second and Boro’s eighth goal, to round off the scoring.

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s and MBSS played out an entertaining goal fest in the junior premier league.

The match was played at Pindar School in horrendous conditions and credit to both sets of players in the pulsating encounter.

Finlay Sayers-Barker scored a quick-fire hat-trick, Aidan Brennan hit an excellent brace and Charlie Evans scored his first Boro goal, with Kobi Crawford providing three assists.

Luca Stuttard and Monty Burlinson also shone.

In the team’s first 12 league games, against some really good opposition, Boro’s youngest side have scored 43 goals with each outfield player scoring atleast one.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s galloped into the next round of North Riding Cup with a convincing 5-1 win over York Cubs.

Boro were quickly out of the stalls and were soon in the lead when Reggie Steels found Harry Southwick and he slotted home.

George Birley then found the back of the net to stretch the lead, but York Cubs managed to pull a goal back.

The second half was completely dominated by a superb Boro team performance.

It was Birley who managed to pull Scarborough clear with three further goals, including a cool chip over the keeper, to make sure Boro cantered past the finish line and into the quarter-finals.

Scarborough Athletic Under-11s beat Hedon Rangers 5-0.

Boro had the lion’s share of possession and were unfortunate to go in at half-time level at 0-0 having missed a number of chances.

Then Boro opened the scoring early in the second half when Reece Short’s deflected effort went in.

Boro soon got another when the keeper parried the ball out only to find Zac Hastie on the far post to smash home.

A fine strike from the edge of the box by Short made it three.

Ryan Sellers grabbed a couple of goals towards the end of the match wrap things up.

A superb penalty save from Kian Hide kept a clean sheet for the boys.

a group of players from Meanwhile, Boro under-11s went to the University of York to play Futsal against York City.

The boys played fantastically well against a tough York outfit coming away 9-3 winners with goals from Jacob Render, Ryan Sellers, Louis Battye-Gledhill, Milan Kapczynski and TJ Priest.

The boys were then invited back to attend the York City against Loughborough senior Futsal match.

With the bare 11, Scarborough Under-14s lost 2-1 at Saltburn in the North Riding Cup.

Athletic started strongly, but gainst the run of play Saltburn took the lead.

Boro were reduced to 10 players when Kene Knowles limped off, but Ashton Peterson and Archie McNaughton still came close to levelling.

The second half started brightly for Boro, but the hard-working 10 players succumbed to a sucker punch as Saltburn again broke quickly and added a second.

Boro’s never-say-die attitude saw Luca Mastrolanardo reduce the score-line when his 25-yard free-kick found the net.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s lost 5-1 to North Ferriby Whites.

After falling behind early on, Boro pegged Ferriby back almost instantly as an Aidan Williams through-ball was latched onto by Adam Prior.

Just before the first half ended Ferriby once again took the lead and made it 2-1 at the break.

The game finished 5-1, but credit must go to Kai Wood who was the Boro stand-in keeper.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s lost 2-1 at home to Old Malton Under-19s in their North Riding Cup quarter final.

Old Malton took the lead early in the second half before George Walmsley crossed for Jaydan Hindle to level.

In a game that could have gone either way, Old Malton grabbed the winner to finish a tense encounter 2-1.