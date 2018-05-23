Brilliant Bean holds her nerve to seal shoot-out success

Scarborough Ladies FC took four teams to the 2018 annual girls football tournament at York RI.

The club took their Under-11s, Under-12s, Under-13s and Under-14s sides to the annual tournament.

The Under-13s retained the York RI Tournament silverware after a thrilling penalty shoot-out win in the final of the competition against Kirk Deighton Rangers in a repeat of last year’s final.

SLFC and Rangers met in the first group game, Amy Marrass’ goal sealing them a 1-1 draw.

It wasn’t looking good for SLFC after a 2-0 defeat to Fulford in their second game, but they bounced back in style with a 1-0 win against Poppleton Tigers, Ruby Darrell with the goal.

Scarborough then took on Kirk Deighton Dragons and they battled back to win 2-1, Darrell scoring both of their goals.

This spurred the Scarborough girls on and they went on to win their final two group games against Poppleton and Wiggington Grasshoppers to top their group.

Darrell was on the scoresheet again in the Poppleton win, with Sophie McArthur and Serenity Madden also netting in a 3-0 success.

Goals from Louise Bean and Madden then secured a 2-0 win against Grasshoppers.

Scarborough then met Fulford in the semi-final, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Darrell and Madden to set up a crunch final against Rangers, who were out for revenge after defeat in last year’s final.

Rangers scored their first penalty before the next four were saved or missed.

Captain Amy Silk held her nerve to score the crucial last penalty to take the shoot-out to sudden-death.

Rangers then missed and Bean coolly slotted home the winning penalty to the relief of all the Scarborough team, parents and coaches that had stayed on to watch the match unfold and seal the silverware for SLFC.

The Under-11s entered their tournament as a development club, and they played some great football.

The played six matches, winning four, drawing one and losing the other.

All the girls enjoyed the experience as well as the coaches and parents who travelled across with them.

Scarborough Ladies’ Under-12s had a fantastic day out at the tournament

The girls had their ups and downs, registering two wins, three losses and a draw from their group games.

This put the SLFC girls just outside the play-offs, finishing in fifth spot.

The girls did qualify to play for the plate trophy.

With an outstanding performance by all the players, the girls came away with the plate silverware after winning 4-0.

The Under-14s played in the U15s/14s cup.

All the other teams playing in this competition were Under-15s, so the SLFC girls were giving away size and experience.

Scarborough took two teams, the Beasts and Beauties.

The Beasts finished joint second and lost in the final of the plate 1-0.

Their SLFC counterparts, the Beauties lost every game but played their hearts out throughout.

They were managed by Charlie Jowitt, the Under-14s’ star centre-back, who never stopped shouting and encouraging the team to do well, so it was a massive plus.