Brilliant Bronwen's national joy

Bronwen Owen
Scarborough Athletic Club’s Bronwen Owen produced an amazing performance at the Welsh Cross Country Championships.

Owen, who previously won the Welsh Under-20 crown at the Championship, powered to first place to make it a double.

She beat second-placed Beth Kidger of Brighton by 11 seconds to win the event at Singleton Park in Swansea in a time of 21.31 minutes.

A delighted Owen said: “The course was quite tough but not too muddy. I didn’t expect to win but I wanted to medal.

“I didn’t know who the competition was and didn’t get the lead until around 800m to go.”