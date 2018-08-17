'Britney's' tour of Scarborough

Did you catch a glimpse of the official Britney Spears tribute act today?

Lauren Faye Moss has taken a tour around Scarborough visiting the local attractions and businesses.

Britney Spears spreading the FLOAT to live safety message at RNLI Scarborough

The 30-year-old started the day performing at the Scarborough Spa with Howard Beaumont on stage and even ended with the audience wanting more!

Britain’s Britney will be performing at L’amour Cabaret Bar tonight. Entry to the after party is £2 per person and will be open until 3am.

Keep a look out for Britney's postcards from Scarborough in next Thursday edition of The Scarborough News.

Head to The Scarborough News Facebook page to see full video's of Lauren's performance this afternoon.