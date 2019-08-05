Broken down vessel rescued off Sandsend Ness, Whitby

Emergency services have rescued a broken down vessel off the coast of Whitby.

Around 2pm on Sunday afternoon, Whitby Coastguard Team were called out in response to a recreational fishing vessel which broke down off Sandsend Ness.

Whitby RNLI lifeboat's inshore lifeboat also attended.

Upon arrival at the scene the small vessel had dropped anchor to avoid drifting any further and was being helped by another boat which took it under tow.

The RNLI's inshore lifeboat escorted both vessels back into Whitby Harbour while coastguards liaised with harbour staff as to where to berth the casualty vessel.

Once back in the harbour, the RNLI's ILB took over the tow and the casualty vessel was berthed in the Upper Harbour. Members of the coastguard team assisted in bringing the vessel alongside before checking on the welfare of the crew and giving some safety advice.

A spokesperson from the coastguard said: "Whilst we want everyone to enjoy their activities at the coast, please ensure that you are well prepared.

"As well as checking weather and tides, ensure your vessel is prepared by checking all equipment is functioning correctly before setting to sea.

"Also take a means of raising the alarm if something does go wrong, such marine VHF and EPIRB or PLB.

"Finally, ensure you take appropriate safety equipment such as life jackets or buoyancy aids and please make sure that they are being worn by everyone on board.

"If you see anyone in trouble on the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."