Bronwen leads club’s triathlon stars

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Bronwen Owen staked her claim for a place in the Great Britain team when she finished first in the latest race of the British Elite Sprint Triathlon Series at Blenheim Palace.

The event featured top competitors in Great Britain who were seeking selection for the GB team at European and World events.

The 21-year-old took top spot 1.07.44, narrowly holding off Olivia Matthews and Jenny Manners.

Harry Butterworth competed in a triathlon that was a Youth Olympic Games qualifier, and included many of the top GB junior triathletes.

After struggling on the swim section, the Paragon Cycling Club member greatly improved his race position on the bike section and after a good performance on the run section finished up in 11th of his age group.

Issy Nicholls competed in the latest British Triathlon Regional Junior Series races held at the Brownlee Centre in Leeds.

Nicholls was the winner of the Tri 3 event, which was her third consecutive gold medal performance in the series, and a perfect start to the season.