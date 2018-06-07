Brooksby back to where it began

Former Scarborough Town and Scarborough FC junior Wayne Brooksby is looking forward to heading back to where it all began for him.

Brooksby has committed his future to Scarborough Athletic as the newly-promoted club prepare for an assault on the Evo-Stik Premier.

Since leaving Scarborough Town in 2010, Brooksby has trod the upper echelons of non-league football with teams like Harrogate Town and Guiseley.

And that is where he hopes to return, playing for Boro.

“It is a while since I played for Scarborough Town, seems a lifetime ago,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my time with them and now I’m looking forward to playing for Scarborough Athletic.

“I knew that Steve (Kittrick) was interested in signing me. He was last season, but it maybe wasn’t the right time for me then.

“Steve got in touch again and the move all came together. Mitch Cook played a part as well because he knows Steve and I want to thank him for his help.”

Brooksby knows a good number of the players in the Boro squad through turning out alongside or against them in different stages of his career and he can’t wait to get going with the Flamingo Land Stadium-based outfit.

He added: “I obviously know Michael Coulson and Jimmy Beadle from my time with the old Scarborough club.

“I have also played with Luke Dean at Bradford Park Avenue and James Walshaw at Guiseley.

“Knowing these lads made my decision to join the club a little bit easier.

“I’m looking forward to starting pre-season training now and getting things underway so I can see what the other players at the club are like.

“Looking at the squad, there will be plenty of healthy competition for places, which is exactly what you want.

“That keeps you on your toes because you know that if you don’t have a good game there is somebody that can come in and do a job.

“I’m not in a bad place because I can play in a few positions.

“I have played out wide for a lot of my career, but last season for Bradford Park Avenue I spent a lot of the time playing in the hole.

“I’ll just fit in wherever Steve wants me to because I just want to play my part.”

The 28-year-old is excited about the prospect of teaming up with Coulson and Walshaw next season, the attacking duo who scored over 80 goals between them last season.

“We have a very strong looking squad, with plenty of goals across the team.

“I’m sure they (Coulson and Walshaw) will score a few and I’m planning to chip in as well.

“Hopefully one of us will come away with the golden boot.

“I’m used to playing in the Conference North and I want to get back there.

“Scarborough are a big enough club to achieve exactly that with the fanbase and the set-up of things.

“The aim for next season has to be promotion so we can achieve that once again and get football in the town back to where it belongs, Conference North or beyond.”