Brooksby: Scarborough Athletic fans are unbelievable

The Scarborough Athletic fans have played a huge part in pushing Scarborough Athletic to the top of the Evo-Stik Premier according to attacker Wayne Brooksby.

Boro have won their last three league games to edge themselves clear at the head of the pile and the attendances have also risen, both at the Flamingo Land Stadium and on the road.

Brooksby is hoping that this backing continues when Boro host Bamber Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

"They make so much noise, which can be really intimidating for the team we are playing," he said.

"Together we need to be creating a fortress at our home games. The fans have been unbelievable at our place this season and long may that continue.

"The travelling supporters have been spot on as well, for that many to make the trip to Stalybridge was great for us and they made a really electric atmosphere.

"It is great for us to play in front of support like that. Knowing that you have their backing gives you real confidence during games, especially when you do something good and you get that cheer."

Brooksby is also keen for the points to keep flooding onto Boro's tally as they push towards the ambition of promotion.

He said: "Everybody is going to have the odd off game, but we haven't had that many this season, despite it being a tough league.

"We weren't at our best when we lost against Nantwich, but we bounced back well from that and the three wins have pushed us to the top.

"We need to maintain that now to try and open up a bit of a gap at the top of the table.

"As a team we are really starting to come together now. It is always going to take a bit of time to gel, but I think that has happened now and we can really start to push on.

"On a personal note, I'm really enjoying my football. I get on well with the lads and I'm happy to be at a club that is really going places."

