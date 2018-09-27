Brown bags a brace on Scarboro’ debut

Debutant Luke Brown made an instant impact on his maiden first-team outing for Scarborough RUFC - and he’s keen to build on it.

The 22-year-old made the move from Whitby RUFC in the summer and after impressing for the Vikings, was called up to the first team for their 29-26 defeat at Huddersfield YMCA on Saturday.

Brown bagged a couple of tries in the North One East encounter and was awarded the man of the match award.

“I really enjoyed my debut, I tried my best and it was good to step up to this level and challenge myself,” said Brown.

“It was a tough decision to leave Whitby, especially after getting promoted, but at 22 it felt like the time was right to step up and test myself.

“I’ve been impressed with the standard, commitment and set-up of the club, there’s about 30 lads at training each week and that competition spurs you on.

“I’ll be working hard in training and hopefully get the chance to impress against Morpeth on Saturday.

“I want to keep improving my game and training and playing at Scarborough will help me do that.”

Coach Simon Smith was delighted with Brown’s performance.

“For a guy who played his first game for the first team at a level much higher than he’s used to, I was really impressed with him,” said Smith.

“He’s come in, worked hard and earned his place in the team with his performances for the Vikings, and he impressed me on Saturday.

“He made his tackles, won his line-outs, carried the ball well and bagged a couple of tries to round off a solid performance and I hope he continues to work hard and improve.”

