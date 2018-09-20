Brunswick Shopping Centre car park to close from Monday

Brunswick Shopping Centre is to close its car park temporarily, with a major refurbishment planned.

The car park will be closed from Monday 24 September until Saturday 12 October, though the shopping centre will remain open.

The final phase of the 20-week programme, which sees the Centre's car park upgraded and fully resurfaced, is the improvement works to the main entrance ramp.

Victoria Mitchell, Centre Manager at Brunswick Shopping Centre, said: "We would like to thank all of our customers for their tolerance and patience whilst the car park works have been carried out.

"Since starting the project on June 4, we have only lost 16 hours due to the weather, which is fantastic.

"The last part of the project is the re-surfacing of the main entrance ramp and so we have no alternative but to close the car park, however, I look forward to welcoming our car park customers old and new on Saturday 13th October 2018."