Brunswick shopping centre to host body positive event for Mental Health Awareness Week

A ‘Body Positive Zone’ is to be set up in the middle of the Brunswick shopping centre as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The aim of this year’s campaign is to promote body positivity, reduce stigma and encourage talking about mental health at any location.

The ‘Be You’ event will occupy the lower level of the centre on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May from 11am to 3pm.

Over the weekend a team of stylists, beauty and mental health professionals will be on hand to help local shoppers be bold, confident, happy and beautiful by helping them explore their own style and celebrate being body positive.

The event, open to all, also features a photo set up to allow shoppers to snap pictures of themselves and add their voice to The Mental Health Foundation’s ‘Be Body Kind’ initiative.

Sue Anderson-Brown, centre manager, said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is hugely beneficial to reduce stigma and the activity at Brunswick aims to provide a focus for those people seeking help or advice regarding any mental health concerns they may have. Our ‘Be You’ event is designed to celebrate individuality and raise awareness of this year’s theme of body positivity!

“We are mindful that the retail setting can be very much body and clothing-focused. Having both our customers and the team that work within the Centre be more thoughtful of body image and its impact on mental health - has to have a positive impact.”