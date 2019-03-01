Builder develops links with Malton Primary School

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire recently welcomed 26 pupils from Malton Primary School to its Broughton Manor development in the town.

The Year One class, which is currently learning about new homes and in particular, building materials, enjoyed an exclusive guided tour of the site and were able to see homes at every stage of the construction process. The company has a long-standing relationship with Malton Primary School and have worked with them on various initiatives and projects since the site launched in 2013.

Teacher Simone Miller: “It’s important to find innovative ways to stimulate children’s learning – and what better way than to take a trip to where all the action happens. The team at Taylor Wimpey went above and beyond to make sure the kids had a great time. Dressing up in protective hard hats was an extra highlight. We can’t thank them enough.”