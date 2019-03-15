Builder’s funds boost for Swim Safe project

Scarborough’s lifeboat centre is celebrating after receiving a cash donation to help keep youngsters safe on the beach.

The Scarborough branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has received £1,000 courtesy of Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme, where charities and groups can apply for funding up to the value of £1,000.

The donation will help towards Scarborough’s Swim Safe project which teaches children, aged seven to 14, how to safely swim in the sea.

John Porter, from the group, said: “It is great to be chosen by Persimmon Homes Yorkshire as one of their Community Champions.

“Last year we supported more than 1,500 youngsters in successfully completely the Swim Safe programme in Scarborough and Bridlington.

“The beach is a truly wonderful place to spend your time. We believe it is vitally important to make sure children are not only aware of its beauty but also its dangers.

“The Swim Safe project to designed to teach them the skills required to help keep them safe when swimming in the sea.”

Tim Nixon, at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “The RNLI perform a vital role in the community and we are thrilled to be able to help support the Swim Safe project.”