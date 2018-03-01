Building site visit by school was a first class experience

Pupils from Malton Primary School recently visited Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire’s Broughton Manor site as part of a learning experience.

The class were treated to a tour around the development and an exclusive lesson in how new-build homes are built.

Kelly Wilkinson, headteacher at the school, said: “The class is currently learning about materials, including bricks and mortar, which is why we are delighted we got the opportunity to show them a proper building site.

“The team at Taylor Wimpey was so accommodating and helped the children to understand what they do and the importance of health and safety when building the homes.”