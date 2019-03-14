Bullying at Scarborough Hospital: here's what NHS figures show

The latest NHS staff survey shows that bullying at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been on the rise for the past four years.

Read more: The 'culture of bullying' at Scarborough Hospital is revealed

In 2015, 16.2% of staff reported at least one incident of bullying, harassment or abuse from other colleagues.

The figure rose to 17.7% in 2016 and 18.6% the year after, while in 2018 it reached 20.4%.

According to the survey, it has been above the national average for the past three years.

Read more: 'Staff in tears because of how they're talked to'

Also monitored in the report is the number of staff who reported bullying, harassment or abuse from managers.

Figures show that this has slightly decreased compared to the previous two years as it went from about 12% to 11.3%.

However, it still remains higher than four years ago when the figure stood at 10.5%.

This means that last year out of a workforce of approximately 9,000, more than 1,000 were affected by bullying.