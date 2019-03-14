Bullying at Scarborough Hospital: here's what the trust has to say

The trust in charge of delivering services at Scarborough Hospital has responded to reports of bullying.

It comes after former and current hospital workers spoke about the bullying behaviour which is reducing staff to tears.

Read more: The 'culture of bullying' at Scarborough Hospital is revealed

A spokesperson from York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Trust is committed to ensuring that staff do not feel bullied or harassed within the workplace and makes every effort to provide a working environment free from bullying and harassment, and any other form of unacceptable behaviour that is personally offensive.

“The vast majority of staff in the Trust work in a way that is consistent with the Trust’s core values and this is reflected in the way we interact with each other. However, we know there are occasions when the way that another employee has treated a colleague is not in line with our expectations.

“We actively encourage staff to raise concerns without fear of victimisation, and all allegations of bullying or harassment are explored promptly, sensitively and in strict confidence.

“We have already implemented a number of actions which support the development of an inclusive culture. In the last two years we have introduced a network of fairness champions whose purpose is to promote fairness, raise concerns and challenge inappropriate behaviour. The Trust has also introduced the national role of Freedom to Speak Up Guardian.

“The Trust has also recently reviewed its Challenging Bullying and Harassment Policy, which has been produced in collaboration with trade union colleagues. New training for line managers has also been developed which focuses on embedding the values of the organisation into line manager behaviours.”