Burgess hungry for success with Boro

Scarborough Athletic defender Kevin Burgess says that the play-off picture will be the bare minimum that squad expects looking into the 2018-19 campaign.

Boro kick-off their Evo-Stik Premier campaign on Saturday with the 300-mile round trip to face Hednesford Town.

Burgess said: "On a team level we should be looking at that title, but if we fall short then we will be in that play-off mix, anything less in my eyes is a failure.

"The squad that has been assembled is one that is hungry for success and there is incredible competition for places.

"We have added players who have tasted success before, and once you have tasted it it's like an addiction, you want more and more.

"This league is highly competitive and the strongest for about 10 years, so we have to respect that."

Bookmakers have Boro as third favorites for the league, but Burgess isn't convinced that this will be the case.

"It is pretty much level between us and South Shields, a lot of my past team mates are there and they obviously feel they're going to be favorites, but we are not here to play second fiddle to them, we are here to win," Burgess added.

On a personal level Burgess' first aim is to be fit for the start of the season after constantly battling injury for the majority of pre-season.

He said: "Obviously it hasn't helped me preparation wise. Me and Ross (Killock) are doing a session this week with the physio and if all goes well we will be in full training on Thursday and throw our names in the hat for Saturday."

Burgess had the honour of wearing the captain's armband earlier in pre-season and he would offer his services once again if the opportunity arose.

Burgess added: "I leave all that in the gaffer (Steve Kittrick's) capable hands, but one of my stronger assets is the ability to lead from the back.

The good thing is there are five, six or seven leaders in that dressing room, but I have been selected as captain at a lot of places now and obviously if I was selected here it would be great."