Burgess plans to keep his calm in Scarborough Athletic's cup replay battle

Skipper Kev Burgess will be keeping his head tonight when Scarborough Athletic face up to Marine in the FA Cup first qualifying round replay.

Burgess was sent off on Saturday in the 1-1 draw between the clubs, but Boro may yet appeal the red card as they felt it was hugely unfair.

The former Darlington man is focusing solely on the task in hand though, which is helping Boro through to the second qualifying round of the competition.

"It is a game I'm looking forward to after Saturday," he said.

"For me it wasn't a sending off, it was just a bit of handbags between me and their centre-half.

"He grabbed my shirt and I tried to grab his, but I caught him with a nail or something. They ran over to the ref, pointing a scratch out and the ref sent me off - it was all a bit baffling really.

"I know what's going to be coming tonight, they'll be at me trying to wind me up, but I've been there and done it, so I'll just be staying calm.

"I'll still be going out there with the usual aggression and I'll be hitting all my tackles with the same force because that is just a part of my game."

Burgess feels that the Flamingo Land Stadium support can play a big part at tonight's game.

He added: "I've already seen a few Twitter battles breaking out. Their fans will defend their players like ours have with us.

"It is important tonight that the supporters make a lot of noise, we need them on our side.

"This is a perfect night for football and I can't wait for it.

"I'll go out there and give my all to try and win every game, but this one, with it being the FA Cup and especially after Saturday, has a little bit more spice.

"I've played at this level for eight years now and I know, as we all do, that we'll have to be at our best.

"You could hear a bit of frustration from the fans against North Ferriby, but the thing is we are going to have poor spells and we are not always going to come out flying.

"We will always go out there and give everything on that pitch though, so if the fans stand behind us 100% then that would be a massive boost this season."