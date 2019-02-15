Burglary at business premises in Kirkbymoorside - here's what was stolen

Police are appealing for help after a burglary at business premises, in which a chainsaw and, bizarrely, two pictures were stolen.

The burglary happened in Kirkbymoorside, at a business premises next to the A170, between 11.30pm on Friday, February 8 and 1am the next day.

Damage was caused and a large chainsaw and two pictures were stolen.

A police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"If you have any information, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Louise Neville- Beck. You can also email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number nyp-092019-016."