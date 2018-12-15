Bus drivers suspend strike that would have hit Scarborough and Whitby services

A planned strike by hundreds of bus drivers has been suspended while they vote on a new pay offer.

Members of the Unite union employed by Arriva Durham County Ltd were due to walk out for a week from tomorrow.

Today, though, it was announced that the action had been put on hold, with the drivers set to vote on the company’s revised offer in the next few days.

The strike would have affected passengers in places including Whitby and Scarborough, with services such as the number 95 (Eskdale-Sleights) and X4 (Loftus-Whitby) among those that were facing disruption,

Unite regional officer Bob Bolam said: “We have had three days of intensive talks with the management and have now reached a stage where a revised pay offer can be put to our members.

“We will not be discussing the details of the revised offer until our members have had an opportunity to consider and vote on it. We expect that to happen in the next few days.

“In the meantime, the strike action due to have started tomorrow has been suspended and our members are currently working normally.”

Arriva’s managing director for the region, Nigel Featham, said: “All parties have moved a long way to arrive at this position, in the interest of both our passengers and drivers.

“I sincerely hope that when the revised deal is put to a ballot our drivers agree to back it.”