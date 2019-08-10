Bus services organised for Countryside Live visitors

Special bus services have been organised to help people get to the BBC Countryfile Live event which will be held at Castle Howard.

North Yorkshire’s CastleLine bus service is being run to take the stress out of driving to the event and beat the traffic jams.

A packed programme of events and the chance to rub shoulders with popular Countryfile presenters, including Matt Baker, John Craven and Ellie Harrison, is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the stately home across four days from Thursday, August 15 to Sunday, August 18.

CastleLine bus operator York and Country is planning to provide the easiest way to the heart of the action, with money-saving fare deals to reward those who leave the car at home.

York and Country CEO Alex Hornby said: “This amazing event brings BBC Countryfile Live to the North of England for the very first time. It’s been held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire since 2016, attracting over a quarter of a million people – so all roads leading to Castle Howard are bound to be busy!

“We’re providing a relaxing alternative to driving with our dedicated CastleLine buses, which link York and Malton directly to Castle Howard’s entrance, with no extra walking for our customers – we go straight to the doorstep! Our day return from York to Castle Howard is just £10, and we also have money saving fare deals for groups and families from our drivers and on our Transdev Go mobile app.”

BBC Countryfile Live at Castle Howard will feature dedicated zones to explore and enjoy, including the Countryfile Experience hosted by the TV show’s presenters on the main stage. Visitors can find out how some of the BBC’s best loved programmes are made, and there’s even a pub quiz hosted by John Craven – in the Craven Arms!

Those in search of gentler rural pursuits can relax on a village green including brass bands, maypole and Morris Dancing – there’s also a food market showcasing Yorkshire’s finest produce, and a wildlife zone where visitors can learn more about caring for our native British species.

○ Full details of CastleLine bus times are online at http://www.yorkbus.co.uk.

○ More details about the BBC Countryfile Live event are available at https://www.countryfilelive.com/castle-howard.