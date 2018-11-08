Bus Stop York and Scarborough a winner at awards ceremony last night in London

The Bus Stop York and Scarborough picked up an accolade at the Christian Funders’ Forum Awards in London last night, scooping victory in the Best Rural Project 2018 category.

The Bus Stop project partners with churches to deliver youth work and outreach in their community.

Their mobile youth centre, which is literally a double decker bus, is kitted out with a café, consoles and craft areas.

In addition to the mobile youth centre, The Bus Stop also provides youth workers and volunteers to help churches engage and build relationships with local young people.

The awards seek to highlight, recognise and encourage the great work done by grassroots organisations, many of whom operate on very small budgets and with limited support.