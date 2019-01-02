'Busiest year ever' for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

The Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team have reported that 2018 was their 'busiest year ever' with 89 incidents.

It was not only incidents that the team responded to but they have completed training, exercises, fundraising, education, talks, challenge events, 'Beast from the East', Crimewatch and Bronte country.

Picture by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

The charitable organisation provides a local search and rescue service covering the Eastern half of the North Yorkshire Moors and the Scarborough, Ryedale and York areas.

The Team, which is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, said: "Thank you to all our supporters, sponsors, team members, employers, family and friends. Wishing everyone a safe, happy and prosperous 2019."

Picture by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

Picture by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

Picture by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team