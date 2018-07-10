8 ideal jobs in Yorkshire if you love working outdoors

If the recent scorching temperatures have made you want to head outdoors, these exciting job opportunities around Yorkshire could be just the ticket to breathe some fresh air into your career.

Gardens and Parks Consultant, National Trust

Ideally suited to gardening enthusiasts, this role will allow you to put your practical horticultural knowledge and skills to the test, supporting advice and guidance to outdoor teams across the region.

Working at a range of Yorkshire properties, the role involves working with gardeners and property teams to assist with the preservation of a variety of beautiful heritage gardens.

Apply here: careers.nationaltrust.org.uk



Outdoor Activity Instructor, Live For Today Adventures

Do you have a need for adventure?

This highly active role involves delivering a range of exciting outdoor pursuits to customers, including quad biking, archery, body zorbing, high ropes and axe throwing, at Hazlewood Castle in Leeds.

An enthusiasm for working with people is a must, as well as being technically and physical able to carry out the demanding activities.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Postman/Postwoman, Royal Mail

This physically demanding job is well suited to those who crave a jobs which involves getting out and about, no matter what the weather.

Candidates must be happy working solo as well as part of a team, and must have excellent organisation skills to ensure the round of deliveries is completed on time.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Bootcamp Instructor, UK Outdoor Fitness

Combine a passion for fitness, teaching and the outdoors with this varied role, where you'll be tasked with creating fun and challenging workouts which are suitable for all fitness levels.

A Level 3 Personal Training qualification and first aid training are required for the position.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Trainee Greenkeeper, RBH Management

Based at the beautiful Oulton Hall Hotel & Spa, this role involves maintaining and taking care of 500 acres of land, delivering excellent customer service and ensuring the high green standards are at their very best.

Perks include working outdoors, opportunities for career development, incentive programmes, free meals on duty, and discounted hotel room rates for yourself, friends and family.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Builder/Traditional Craftsmen

Perfect if you aren't afraid of some physical craft and spending your working day outdoors, this demanding role requires previous experience in building, bricklaying and joinery, as well as a passion for heritage buildings, and renovation of historic and period properties.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Activity Leader, Kingswood Learning & Leisure Group Ltd

Want a job that will keep you active?

As an Activity Leader at Peak Venture, you will be tasked with delivering a variety of outdoor and indoor sessions to visitors, ranging from watersports and climbing, to rope activities and classroom sessions.

The ideal candidate will be an enthusiastic team player and have proven leadership experience.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Landscape Gardener, Taskmaster

Love working with your hands?

This physically demanding role involves carrying out an array of tasks, including paving, erecting fences, lawn mowing, installing lawn furniture and other gaden maintenance tasks, meaning plenty of time spent outdoors.

Apply here: reed.co.uk