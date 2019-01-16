Are any of these towns are better than Scarborough for a fishing holiday?

Scarborough has been named one of the top 10 fishing towns in Britain in a new survey.

The list by FishingBooker, the world’s largest website for booking fishing charters, looked at visitor reviews and the other facilities on offer to visitors.

Albert Grain, editor of FishingBooker's blog, said: “Britain is very unique when it comes to fishing.

"There's so much variety and so many towns near water that offer amazing fishing experiences. The towns that made the top 10, in addition to incredible fishing, also offer many additional activities to their visitors, making them not just fishing getaways, but proper holiday spots.”

Although the top 10 were not ranked, the other places in the list were Brighton, Great Yarmouth, Perth, Bournemouth, Ramsgate, Windermere, Inverness, Swansea and Newquay.