Bridlington firm West Building Supplies prepares to open Scarborough branch

West Building Supplies is making the biggest independent business investment in Scarborough in recent years and will see its new premises unveiled this week by Welcome to Yorkshire chief Sir Gary Verity.

West Building Supplies, a family-run enterprise for more than 80 years, has initially created eight jobs in the £1.25m purpose-built builders’ merchants depot at Scarborough Business Park.

The company is a former winner of the East Yorkshire Outstanding Business of the Year at the business awards run by The Scarborough News and is also known for its extensive charity support.

“We offer friendly, quality and personal customer service, that’s our ethos, as well as staff welfare,” said company chairman Chris West.

“Customer service and stock at fair prices are the basis of our new store, and for all types of trades and builders as well as for members of the general public and DIY home improvement needs.”

The expansion has created jobs for drivers, sales and warehouse staff, managers and machinists, with further opportunities for part-time counter staff at the 1.34-acre site.

It will be managed by company director Oliver West.

Sir Gary will cut a ribbon on Wednesday at noon to open the newly built centre at Thornburgh Road, which is located alongside TEF Transport.

The business park depot will also serve the Whitby and Ryedale areas and will open with a wide range of discounts.

Mr West said: “Our Scarborough customer base has been growing in recent years and we think there is certainly a need for our good value range.

“West Building Supplies has already become a familiar sight in the Scarborough area.

“The company’s range is vast compared to average builders’ merchants but we also bring friendly and knowledgeable staff who are well trained in sourcing the specialist requirements.”

The company is considering a scheme to help apprentice carpenters, trades workers and machinists with on-site experience, in conjunction with Scarborough’s Skills Village.

The Scarborough branch will include building products and materials, timber, plumbing and heating supplies, ironmongery, electrical items and fixings, tools and adhe-sives.

“We will have a timber mill machining service and a wide range of building materials for self-build, home renovation and for retail and large build contracts.”

The company has an established kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and lighting showroom with over 40 displays at its St John Street depot, and its indoor landscaping centre is based at

Bessingby Industrial Estate, showcasing displays of decorative paving, fencing, decking, summerhouses and more.

The North Back Lane branch is a timber specialist depot stocking vast ranges of timber and associated products.

Free parking is available at the Thornburgh Road depot, 7.30am to 5pm weekdays, and Saturday 8am to noon.

The investment has been partly-assisted by a Yorkshire Coast Community-led Local Development grant, from European Union funds under the Advantage Coast project which helps to encourage business growth.

