Emma's Coffee Lounge in Scarborough is up for sale - for £500,000

One of Scarborough town centre's oldest cafes is on the property market, for only the second time in its history.

Emma’s Coffee Lounge in Huntriss Row was established 40 years ago and the estate agents expect it to appeal to independent traders and high-street names.

Decorated in a contemporary style, with seating for over 100 covers, the property also benefits from two apartments which are currently leased out, providing extra valuable income.

Current owners, Michael and Sophia Mort have decided to retire, having run the business for 27 years.

They said: “Emma’s has provided us with some fantastic times over the years, it will be very emotional to see it move on, but we believe the time is right for new owners to take advantage of its huge potential.

"Thirty years ago, we entrusted the sale of our first business, an award-winning pub and restaurant, to Christie & Co, market leaders and professional agents for the catering industry, and we had no hesitation in turning to them for our retirement sale.”

Matthew Hendry, business agent at Christie & Co is handling the sale and said: “Emma’s Coffee Lounge provides an exceptionally rare opportunity to purchase a freehold building along the ever popular Huntriss Row.

"We expect the opportunity will generate a significant amount of interest from both branded and unbranded buyers.”

He added that three major ongoing developments on Huntriss Row, including a Premier Inn, are set to increase trade throughout the area and said the cafe presents significant opportunity to rebrand and modernise the menu and increase trade by extending the opening hours.

Christie & Co is seeking £500,000 for the freehold interest of Emma’s Coffee Lounge.