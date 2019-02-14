Gas leak at Falsgrave Road - this is how long drivers can expect disruption

Roadworks are causing traffic delays around Falsgrave Road, while emergency work goes on to find the source of a gas leak.

A spokesperson from Northern Gas Networks said: "Work is underway to repair a damaged gas main, which has required a lane closure on Falsgrave Road.

"Engineers are currently carrying out exploratory work to find the precise location of the gas leak. A full repair will then be carried out.

"Unfortunately, we cannot give a precise duration for the job, but it will certainly require us to work in this location into next week.

"Our apologies to motorists for any inconvenience, while we carry out this essential work.’