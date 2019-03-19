Hat-trick of awards of Wold Newton Brewery

Wold Newton Brewery has taken a total of three awards for its beer in the last two weeks.

The Yorkshire Coast brewery saw its Wold Gold win the gold award in the Premium Bitters, Bottle and Can category at the SIBA National Independent Beer Awards, which took place at BeerX in Liverpool last week, whilst one of its gluten free beers, Scarborough Fair IPA won a silver award at the SIBA North East Regional Keg awards.

The week before, another of the brewery’s gluten free beers, Against the Grain, won international honours when it was awarded a gold medal in the Reduced Gluten category of the International Brewing and Cider awards that attracted entries from more than 1,000 beers and ciders from 50 countries.

Of the SIBA awards, Chairman, Ian Fozard said: “Judges had a tough job separating the pack as the standard was extremely high once again.

“The winners from the SIBA competition are officially the best independent craft beers in the UK, something brewers should be extremely proud of.”

Wold Top’s Brewery Manager, Alex Balchin is delighted with the awards and said: “Our team are committed to brewing great beers using Yorkshire grown cereals, so it’s really rewarding when brewery experts judge our beer as award winning”

Wold Top Brewery was founded by in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange.